Technology leads S&P/TSX composite higher

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index ended a roller-coaster week by posting its best day in nearly three weeks, helped higher by a broad-based rally led by the technology sector.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 197.64 points to 20,741.75 after falling more than 100 points in early trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 564.69 points at 34,725.47. The S&P 500 index was up 105.34 points at 4,431.85, while the Nasdaq composite was up 417.79 points or 3.1 per cent at 13,770.57.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.30 cents US compared with 78.67 cents US on Thursday.