Ontario reporting 68 new COVID deaths and 607 people in ICU

Due to incomplete weekend and holiday reporting, vaccination status data for hospital and ICU admissions is not updated on Sundays, Mondays and the day after holidays.

VACCINES

The province says 11,676,521 people have completed their vaccinations, which means they’ve had two doses.

That works out to approximately 83.3 per cent of the eligible population five years and older, and the equivalent of 79.4 per cent of the total population, including those not yet eligible for the vaccine.

The province says 6,258,119 people have received three doses of a Health Canada approved vaccine.

According to the Star’s vaccine tracker, 12,446,100 people in Ontario have received at least one shot. That works out to approximately 88.8 per cent of the eligible population five years and older and the equivalent of 84.7 per cent of the total population, including those not yet eligible for the vaccine.

Ontario has administered 77,968 vaccine doses since its last daily update, with 30,403,149 vaccines given in total as of 8 p.m.

COVID IN LONG-TERM-CARE

Meanwhile, 15 more residents in long-term-care have died for a total of 4,050 since the pandemic began, in the latest report released by the province.

Ontario is reporting one less long-term-care homes in outbreak, for a total of 350 or 55.9 per cent of LTC homes in the province.

This data is self-reported by the long-term-care homes to the Ministry of Long-Term Care. Daily case and death figures may not immediately match the numbers posted by the local public health units due to lags in reporting time.

