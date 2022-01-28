Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,741.75, up 197.64 points.)

Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Down five cents, or four per cent, to $1.20 on 13.4 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 13 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $36.15 on 9.2 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 11 cents, or 2.5 per cent, to $4.58 on 6.9 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Financials. Up $1.05, or 0.7 per cent, to $143.18 on 6.9 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up 11 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $26.15 on 6.4 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down five cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $18.41 on 6.4 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Cineplex Inc. (TSX:CGX). Up 21 cents or 1.7 per cent to $12.38. Cineplex Inc. has filed a cross appeal asking for even higher alternative damages, if a court overturns a ruling that forced the theatre company's once-suitor Cineworld Group PLC to pay $1.24 billion. In documents filed with the Ontario Court of Appeal on Thursday, Cineplex argues it should be awarded more than $2.8 billion in damages because of diminished value and loss of performance that occurred after Cineworld walked away in June 2020 from its $2.18-billion deal to buy Cineplex. If the court rules in Cineworld's favour, Toronto-based Cineplex wants U.K.-based theatre operator Cineworld to relinquish $1.1 billion in benefits it received, when the acquisition was terminated. Cineplex, which refused to comment on this matter because it is before the court, said a relinquishment of those funds should be ordered to "prevent Cineworld from profiting through its wrongdoing, while Cineplex is left without a sufficient remedy." Cineworld said in a statement that it does not agree with the cross appeal, but will respond to it and not pay any damages while the matter is ongoing.