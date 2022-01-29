No winning ticket for Friday's Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $20 million jackpot in Friday's Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot for the next draw on Feb 1 will be an estimated $25 million.
By The Canadian Press
