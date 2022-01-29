The state coronavirus task force reported 113,122 new infections over the past 24 hours — an all-time high and a sevenfold increase from early in the month, when daily case counts were about 15,000. The task force said 668 people died of COVID-19 in the past day, bring Russia's total fatality count for the pandemic to 330,111, by far the deadliest toll in Europe.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday that “it is obvious that this number is higher and possibly much higher,” because “many people don’t get tested” or have no symptoms.

8:30 a.m. Two weeks ago, Hugo Croft-Levesque was staring down imminent bankruptcy for his once-thriving Toronto kick-boxing gyms.

Even with $250,000 in government subsidies since COVID-19 restrictions began crushing his business, Croft-Levesque was more than $80,000 in debt.

For the first time since the pandemic began, he couldn’t pay rent.

On the verge of collapse, he managed to buy himself more time — his landlords agreed to wait until the next round of subsidies hit his bank account.

Just how much time he’s got, it’s not clear, with federal programs designed to give businesses a fighting chance during waves of lockdowns and restrictions set to phase out in the coming months.

Pandemic aid has kept even unsuccessful businesses afloat, with bankruptcies down. As supports draw to an end, experts say to expect a torrent of insolvencies — and that’s not a bad thing.

8:15 a.m. Nova Scotia has issued a highway blockade ban, citing the areas near the border with New Brunswick, ahead of demonstrations that are expected to be held in parallel with Saturday’s trucker “Freedom convoy” protest in Ottawa.

In a directive released under the province’s Emergency Management Act late Friday afternoon, Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr prohibited partial or complete blockades on all the roads in the province, before specifically citing the provincial border and the trucker protest.

“It is a criminal offence to blockade a highway anywhere at any time,” said ministry spokesperson Krista Higdon in an email.

8 a.m. Physicians and outreach workers at St. Michael’s Hospital are seeing an alarming rise in the number of homeless individuals coming to the emergency department seeking shelter and suffering from severe cold-related injuries, including frostbite, painful foot infections and life-threatening hypothermia.

Hospital staff say the crisis has escalated in the last two weeks due to a critical lack of space in the city’s shelter system, hit hard by the Omicron variant.

The extreme winter temperatures gripping the city, combined with at-capacity shelters, mean more homeless people need emergency care after prolonged exposure outdoors. And more in the unhoused population are seeking shelter in the ER as a place of last resort, hospital staff report.

“They quite literally have no place else to go,” said LP Pavey, an outreach worker in St. Michael’s emergency department.

7:45 a.m. Austria plans to loosen coronavirus restrictions in February, government officials announced Saturday.

Starting Feb. 5, restaurants will be allowed to remain open until midnight, as opposed to 10 p.m, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said at a Saturday news conference.

In addition, rules effectively barring unvaccinated people from stores and restaurants will be phased out. Starting Feb. 12, proof of vaccination or recovery will no longer be required to enter shops. A week later, on Feb. 19, entry into restaurants will be allowed for all who can prove vaccination, recovery or a negative coronavirus test.

7:30 a.m. Toronto is moving from trying to eradicate COVID-19 to learning to live with the virus while minimizing its negative impacts — just as we do every year with influenza, says public health chief Dr. Eileen de Villa.

She told reporters at a Friday briefing that public health officials around the world are concluding that, given how many people are being infected with COVID-19’s Omicron variant, a “COVID zero strategy” no longer makes sense.

“People are talking about eventually getting to a point where COVID is more endemic — it’s part and parcel of our background. You may see some flare-ups over time,” that will strain the health system and kill some people, she said.

That suffering will be minimized with vaccinations, masking, distancing and ventilation, de Villa said, adding that “learning to live with COVID can be seen as akin to something along the lines of how we manage influenza on a yearly basis.

7 a.m. Thousands of protesters are expected to continue a weekend-long rally to oppose COVID-19 restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in Ottawa's downtown core on Saturday.

Protesters descended on Parliament Hill Friday morning, and the crowd grew steadily in size throughout the day as big rigs rolled into downtown to oppose vaccine mandates, including cross-border requirements for truckers.

Police have warned their intelligence is flagging the potential for violence.

But the atmosphere Friday was more like a festival, as protesters danced in front of the Centennial Flame to Stevie Wonder's "Superstition," carrying signs that read "coercion does not equal consent" and "mandate freedom."

6 a.m. In Sainte-Anastasie-sur-Issole, a village that curls catlike in verdant Provence hillocks, voters are making an early start on France's presidential election.

From their ballot box this weekend and next will come the name of the candidate — picked from among dozens — that they want their mayor to endorse.

Normally, the choice would be Mayor Olivier Hoffmann's alone, under a right that, at election time, turns small-potato public office-holders into hot properties — wooed by would-be candidates who need 500 endorsements from elected officials to get onto the April ballot.

But in an inflamed climate of election-time politics, and with fury among opponents of COVID-19 vaccinations increasingly bubbling over into violence directed at elected representatives, Sainte-Anastasie's staunchly apolitical mayor doesn't want to be seen taking sides.

5:45 a.m. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said late Saturday she is self-isolating after coming into close contact with a person infected with the coronavirus.

The exposure came on a flight from the town of Kerikeri to the largest city of Auckland. New Zealand's Governor-General Cindy Kiro was also on the Jan. 22 flight and has also gone into isolation.

Both women had been in the Northland region to do some filming ahead of New Zealand's national day, Waitangi Day, on Feb. 6.

“The Prime Minister is asymptomatic and is feeling well,” her office said in a statement. “In line with Ministry of Health advice she will be tested immediately tomorrow and will isolate until Tuesday.”

4 a.m. Indonesia is bracing for a third wave of COVID-19 infections as the highly transmissible Omicron variant drives a surge in new cases, health authorities and experts said Saturday.

The country reported 9,905 new infections and seven deaths on Friday in the latest 24-hour period. It was the highest daily caseload since August last year when the country was struggling to contain a delta-driven wave.

Indonesia had recovered from last year's spike in cases and deaths that was among the worst in the region, and daily infections had fallen to about 200 by December. But cases are rising again just weeks after the country reported its first local Omicron case.