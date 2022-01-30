Want to be happy? Don’t try to buy a house

Oh, I think they will, I didn’t say direly.

We have travelled far from our original dilemma. I was urging you not to rush into real estate. It makes you less agile in a world where change arrives like a drive-by shooting. It glues you to a bad job, it pinches your wiggle room, and the fixed costs are borderline ruinous.

Stay in your rental and have a great life. Many do.

Real estate stories are frightening. I will not discuss the recent CBC story about the St. John’s woman who bought a $168,000 bungalow in 2020 and discovered she had in fact bought a dressed-up detached garage that had suffered a major fire.

The story didn’t name the sellers and without a living target, I couldn’t get up a head of steam about her catastrophe. Obviously when you buy a house, you should check if it once had up-and-over doors.

But she had hired a home inspector. He didn’t spot that. Nowadays audacious people are regularly bidding on houses without a home inspection. For some reason that is legal.

Home inspectors were once like lawyers, never out of work. Now their jobs are as fragile as everyone else’s. Could they not do better work faster, with the same gut instinct that propels the best police detectives, the kind always at war with senior command?

I don’t like it, Home Insp. Gadget might say on a furtive walk-through, the only kind of inspection a harebrained bidder can get away with now. Something doesn’t feel right. Do you smell gasoline? Why are those rooms shaped like car service bays?

He knocks on a wall very low down. I’m hearing lax crack sealant. And this house is suspiciously square.

We bought a house with only a glancing post-purchase visit by an inspector our agent used regularly. He missed important things but we liked the place anyway because it had merits.

I was also under the impression that the seller was a Buddhist. I based this on nothing. I am now aware that the Dalai Lama takes no position on missing lot plans.

It wasn’t good but it’s whalingly better than the houses we looked at. I recall every detail of them now, the same way you will never forget your worst summer job, memories like salt stains.

We are in a pandemic. Nothing works properly, nothing. Your self-containment is thin right now. Interest rates rise, infertility knocks, parents are ill, China threatens, Ukraine trembles, a particular Omicron sequence gains ground, anti-vaxxers yowl like Yankee feral cats, heatwaves get hotter, freezes persist.

You need a place to hide. You must have your bolthole.

But our problems are large collective ones. When you buy that house and its baggage, you’re on your own. The purchase might feel like a personal masterstroke. I have my doubts.

Heather Mallick is a Toronto-based columnist covering current affairs for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @HeatherMallick