Five things to watch for in Canadian business

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Imperial Oil earnings:

Imperial Oil is expected to release its latest quarterly results on Tuesday morning. The report will come against a backdrop of the highest oil prices in seven years.

Home sales:

Real estate boards for some of the country's largest cities are expected to release their sales figures for January this week. The Calgary board is scheduled for Tuesday, followed by Vancouver on Wednesday, Toronto on Thursday and Montreal on Friday.

GDP reading:

Statistics Canada will release gross domestic product by industry figures for November on Tuesday. The report will provide a picture of how the economy was faring going into the end of the year before the Omicron variant drove a surge in COVID-19 cases and prompted renewed public health restrictions.

BCE results:

BCE Inc. will report its fourth-quarter financial results on Thursday before the start of trading. The parent company of Bell Canada and media companies that include CTV, TSN and radio stations is also expected to release its guidance for 2022.

Job numbers: