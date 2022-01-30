Should fully vaccinated in Ontario mean three doses?

Last fall, Israel created new rules around vaccination status, requiring three doses for citizens to obtain a green pass, which allows entry to public indoor areas such as restaurants and gyms. In Austria, citizens with two doses are considered fully vaccinated only for nine months after their second shot. Singapore recently announced that people will lose their fully vaccinated status after 270 days unless they get a booster. And late last December, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden, said officials in that country were not against reconsidering the definition but offered no timeline.

Back in Ontario, the chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, said at a Thursday press conference that a change to the definition of fully vaccinated would be a “government decision” that he could present options on, but he is awaiting guidance from Health Canada.

“It’s clearly an open policy window at present,” Moore said.

Both the Public Health Agency of Canada and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to define fully vaccinated individuals as those who have received two doses of the Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccines, or at least one dose of Johnson & Johnson.

“But we will be examining — re-examining those kinds of policies going forward,” said Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, at a recent press conference.

“Now is not the right time” to change this, she said, “because not everybody has had the chance to get that additional dose or getting up to date, not in Canada and certainly not globally.”

As of Friday, 6,258,119 Ontarians have received a booster dose, representing about 53 per cent of the eligible population. But third-dose vaccination rates vary drastically among regions and neighbourhoods, with many of Toronto’s and Peel’s most marginalized communities seeing third-dose uptake still under 20 per cent, while affluent areas have rates above 50 per cent. Overall, more than 80 per cent of Ontarians aged 70 and older have received a third dose.

Dr. Zain Chagla, an associate professor at McMaster University and an infectious diseases physician, noted that the “huge inequities” in third-dose rates create problems with changing the definition of fully vaccinated.

“To exclude people based on the fact that they’ve only gotten two versus three shots, there’s a lot of issues there,” he said.

Chagla said that vaccine outreach, through ideas like community ambassadors, is a more “positive” way to encourage people than mandates, and there’s much more of that to be done around third doses.

“I think we got more vaccine uptake for sure with the vaccine mandate, but it did come at the cost of really pushing a lot of people against the medical system,” he said, as this approach bred some distrust.

“We can only play that card for so long, before it blows up.”

Dr. Amit Arya, palliative care lead at Kensington Health, notes the common practice of referring to a third shot as a booster implies it offers optional protection, which would be a mistake to assume.

“For a young and healthy person who perhaps has a lower risk at baseline of being hospitalized or being in the ICU, we know that two doses is still likely sufficient to keep you out of the hospital and especially keep you from being critically ill. But three doses is what you need for symptomatic protection from Omicron,” he said.

When it comes to seniors, Arya said the risk of death is higher, especially for those who live with a disability or a chronic life-limiting illness, with just two doses.

Dr. Samir Sinha said continuing to use the term fully vaccinated for two doses is a “huge disservice” not only to seniors who derive enormous benefit from three doses, but people of all ages, “who don’t know how essential and important a third dose is.” Sinha is director of geriatrics at Sinai Health and University Health Network.

“It speaks to a) the importance of clear messaging, and b) the importance of really making sure our hardest-to-reach individuals are appropriately reached by sending them a letter, giving them a phone call, literally knocking on their door.”

