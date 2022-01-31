‘We just need a spark’: Business owners hopeful Monday’s reopening is their last one

This reopening feels “much more comfortable” compared to the first time around in summer 2020, when bars and restaurants had been shut down for indoor dining for several months, said Tim Broughton, co-owner of bar C’est What on Front Street, also reopening on Tuesday.

“The first time was more ‘Oh my god, how do we do this? What are we going to do about Plexiglas barriers and physical distancing?’ ” he said.

“We approached that one as having to figure it out on the fly, whereas this one we’re approaching it as ‘we’ve got this, we know how to handle this one.’ ”

Restaurant owner Erik Joyal says this most recent shutdown and reopening feels tougher due to a combination of factors, including the cold weather and what he says is not enough support from the provincial and federal governments for businesses.

Joyal’s establishments include Ascari, which has two locations on King St. W. and Queen St. E.

“The time of year with which it happened made it extremely challenging,” said Joyal of the shutdown. “I think everybody’s mindset was we were past this, and it just came on so fast, so it’s been really, really hard.”

This week’s reopening will feel more subdued, he said, compared to last summer’s reopening when “there was palpable excitement” due to the good weather and the patios were open. Nevertheless, Joyal said he’s excited to welcome back customers for indoor dining this week.

“We’re going to be cautious and stuff like that, but at the end of the day, we just can’t continue like this, people have to make the best decisions they can for themselves,” he said.

“And if they’re vaccinated and boosted and feel comfortable going out to restaurants, great, then you know what, I feel comfortable serving them and that’s that.”

Oliver Geddes, owner of The Fifth in the Entertainment District and restaurant Selva, echoed the sentiment about the lack of government support for businesses impacted by lockdowns, saying there should be full compensation from government.

He said he wants to see a plan from government on how to avoid potential lockdowns in the future. Geddes said businesses have “been forced to take on more debt, going bankrupt all through no fault of their own.

“How on Earth can anyone continue in this manner?” he said.

