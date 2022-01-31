Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s tested positive for COVID-19

OTTAWA—Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Trudeau posted on Twitter that he got the positive test result Monday morning. He has been in isolation since last Wednesday when he said that he’d had a positive contact.

CP reported that the contact was one of his children, but the PMO had not identified which of his children had contracted the virus.

“I’m feeling fine — and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted,” Trudeau tweeted.

As a massive truck convoy protesting vaccine mandates arrived in Ottawa starting Friday, Trudeau and his family shifted away from Rideau Cottage to another location in the national capital region. He has not spoken to the protesters but was scheduled to hold a news conference Monday.

Trudeau received his third shot against COVID-19 on Jan. 4.

The Public Health Agency of Canada recommends booster shots which prevent against severe illness but not infection.

That means a person can still catch COVID-19, but barring underlying health conditions, is far less likely to become very sick and require hospitalization or critical care.

As of Sunday, 82.7 per cent of Canadians over the age of 5 who are eligible for a vaccine, are fully vaccinated, according to the University of Saskatchewan's vaccination tracker which updates using the latest provincial data.

