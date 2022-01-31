'IMMEDIATELY STOP USING': Major recalls of Canadian Tire air compressors, Decathlon robes and safety notice about Costco chairs trigger multiple Health Canada warnings

To ensure the safety of consumers, Decathlon immediately complied with all of Health Canada’s requests and requirements upon notification of non-conformity.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Children’s Bathrobe and present themselves at a Decathlon store with their bathrobe for a refund," Health Canada said in its warning.

Customers should contact Decathlon or go to their nearest store to return their product for a refund or a gift card of the same value.

Should you need further details, please, call Decathlon's customer relations centre at 1-844-533-3322, Monday to Friday from 10 am to 9 pm and, Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 6 pm or by email at onlineservice@decathlon.ca. You can also consult our webpage on our website at https://pages.decathlon.ca/product-recalls.

Finally, Costco has issued an "important safety notice" regarding one of its hammock chairs, saying "failure to follow product instructions can result in fall injury."

Due to consumer reports of injuries associated with improperly assembled Swinging Hammock Chairs, ShelterLogic Group is following up with consumers at this time to ensure that the assembly instructions, which came with your Swinging Hammock Chair, are being followed, according to a statement on the Costco website.

"Improper assembly of the Swinging Hammock Chair presents a safety risk and can result in fall injuries," the statement reads.

The Rio Brands Swinging Hammock Chair (Item #2001140) was sold in Costco warehouses between February and June 2021.

"Please ensure that the 2 safety pins, which are permanently attached to the chair with orange straps, are correctly inserted and locked into position before and during use," the statement reads.