Toymaker Spin Master reports higher revenue

TORONTO — Toymaker Spin Master Corp. says its revenue grew 26.5 per cent compared with a year ago driven by growth in toy, entertainment and licensing and digital games revenues.

The Toronto-based company says its preliminary unaudited revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31 was US$620.5 million, up from US$490.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Spin Master, which reports in U.S. dollars, says its fourth-quarter gross product sales were US$627.5 million, up from US$511.8 million.

Spin Master global president and CEO Max Rangel says the results showcase the strength in the company's three creative centres comprising toys, entertainment and digital games.