Businesses face shortage of skilled workers

Yet, employers are hesitant to invest in training employees for fear of losing them shortly after, Ho said.

While 73 per cent of executives said in the study that employers have a responsibility to provide career management programs to their employees, only 27 per cent have this kind of program in place.

Some organizations that have been able to attract young workers start skills training early.

E-commerce company Shopify has been trying to close the gap between higher education and the workplace with a skills development program called Dev Degree. Launched in 2016, Dev Degree is a work-integrated learning experience where participants receive free tuition, a salary and a full-time role after graduation.

“We continue to see a healthy pipeline of applications across all of our open roles, and in particular among our early talent programs,” said Kimberley Mullins, director of talent development at Shopify.

The company says they’ve also been able to attract workers with a remote-first model.

The pandemic has given many people extra responsibilities, particularly around caregiving, so more young workers, and workers of all ages, are looking for arrangements that are remote, part-time, project-based or freelance, Ho said.

Aside from flexible working arrangements, employers also need to refine their recruitment efforts if they’re to attract young workers.

Ho recommended they think of job postings as “love letters” to potential candidates.

A job posting should show the organization’s values so that employees can start to picture themselves within the company, she said.

And, to not unnecessarily weed out candidates, it’s important to clarify that a lot of desirable traits listed are not always crucial for the job.

The Environics telephone survey, done between Nov. 18 and Dec. 17, included 501 randomly selected Canadian senior-level employees responsible for hiring, training and career development within their organization.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2022.

By Leah Golob, The Canadian Press