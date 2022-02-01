Rogers Communications appoints new CFO

TORONTO — Rogers Communications Inc. has named a new chief financial officer amid an ongoing senior leadership shuffle.

The Toronto-based company says it has appointed Rogers veteran Glenn Brandt to the role.

Rogers says Brandt's promotion comes after three decades within Rogers. He most recently served as senior vice-president of corporate finance.

In January, Rogers appointed Tony Staffieri permanent president and CEO.

Staffieri had been interim CEO since Nov. 16, when Rogers says its board of directors began an executive search.

The former chief financial officer replaced Joe Natale, who left the company in November following a family squabble between chairman Edward Rogers and his mother and two sisters, who are also board members.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B)

By The Canadian Press