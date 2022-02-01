Fintech company Koho Financial raises $210 million

TORONTO — Koho Financial Inc. says it has raised $210 million in a series D funding round as it looks to expand its head count and accelerate growth.

The Toronto-based fintech company offers an app-focused no-fee savings account and pre-paid Visa card, as well as options for customers to receive some work pay ahead of schedule and a feature to build their credit score.

The company's Instant Pay feature, framed as an alternative to payday loans, allows employees to receive up to 50 per cent of their daily earned wages at the end of the day if the employer has also signed up to the program. It says companies like Tim Hortons and Walmart are on board.

Koho, which says it has over 500,000 users, says it plans to use the money to expand growth, add new product categories, and increase head count to 400 from 250.