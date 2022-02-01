TD to reduce overdraft charges in U.S.

TORONTO — TD Bank says it's making policy changes at its U.S. operations to reduce how much customers pay in overdraft fees amid rising regulatory pressure over the charges.

The bank says customers will be able to overdraw their account by up to US$50 before incurring an overdraft fee, and for those who over draw by more, the bank will give them 24 hours to bring their account in line without charging a fee. It will also alert customers when their account balances are low.

The changes come as after criticism in December from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over how dependent U.S. banks are on overdraft and non-sufficient fund fees, noting banks pulled in US$15.5 billion from the fees in 2019.

Numerous U.S. banks have already announced changes around the fees, which typically cost about US$34 per overdraft, or doing away with them entirely.