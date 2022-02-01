Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Imperial Oil Ltd. (TSX:IMO). Up $2.79 or 5.4 per cent to $54.80. Imperial Oil Ltd. is raising its quarterly dividend after higher crude oil prices contributed to a doubling of revenues and a big surge in fourth-quarter profit. The Calgary-based oil company is increasing its quarterly dividend on April 1 by 26 per cent to 34 cents a share, up from 27 cents a share. The company earned net income of $813 million or $1.18 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31. That compared with a net loss of $1.15 billion or $1.56 per share in the same period of 2020, when it took a $1.17-billion writedown related to Canadian unconventional natural gas assets. Excluding the charge, Imperial earned $25 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. In all, Imperial's 2021 shareholder returns of nearly $3 billion through dividend payments and share repurchases set an all-time record for the long-established petroleum company. Imperial said its total revenue and other income for the quarter amounted to $12.3 billion, up from $6.03 billion as the average price of bitumen came in at $65.53 per barrel, compared with $34.19 per barrel a year earlier. Revenues beat analyst expectations of $11.3 billion but net income of $813 million fell short of the forecasted $1.02 billion, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

TD Bank. (TSX:TD). Up $1.69 or 1.7 per cent to $103.50. TD Bank says it's making policy changes at its U.S. operations to reduce how much customers pay in overdraft fees amid rising regulatory pressure over the charges. The bank says customers will be able to overdraw their account by up to US$50 before incurring an overdraft fee, and for those who overdraw by more, the bank will give them 24 hours to bring their account in line without charging a fee. It will also alert customers when their account balances are low. The changes come after criticism in December from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over how dependent U.S. banks are on overdraft and non-sufficient fund fees, noting banks pulled in US$15.5 billion from the fees in 2019. Numerous U.S. banks have already announced changes around the fees, which typically cost about US$34 per overdraft, or doing away with them entirely. TD also made several changes to its overdraft policies in the U.S. last year, including increasing the threshold of when overdraft fees would be charged, decreasing the maximum number of overdraft fees per day, and creating a no-overdraft account.

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B). Up four cents to $64.51. Rogers Communications Inc. has named a new chief financial officer amid an ongoing senior leadership shuffle. The Toronto-based company says it has appointed Rogers veteran Glenn Brandt to the role. Rogers says Brandt's promotion comes after three decades within Rogers. He most recently served as senior vice-president of corporate finance. In January, Rogers appointed Tony Staffieri permanent president and CEO. Staffieri had been interim CEO since Nov. 16, when Rogers says its board of directors began an executive search. The former chief financial officer replaced Joe Natale, who left the company in November following a family squabble between chairman Edward Rogers and his mother and two sisters, who are also board members.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2022.

By The Canadian Press