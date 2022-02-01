Agnico Eagle set to merge with Kirkland Lake

TORONTO — Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. say their merger should be completed next week after the gold miners received regulatory approval in Australia.

The Ontario-based companies say approval from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board is the final step before the deal closes on or about Feb. 8.

Under the deal announced in September, Kirkland Lake Gold shareholders will receive 0.7935 of an Agnico Eagle common share for each Kirkland Lake Gold common share held.

Existing Agnico Eagle shareholders will own 54 per cent of the combined company while Kirkland Lake Gold shareholders will hold 46 per cent.