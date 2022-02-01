Stealth Omicron is in Ontario, but it’s not a reason to panic

This lack of surveillance could mean officials are missing the full picture of what’s happening, said Dr. Andrew Morris, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Toronto and a member of the science table.

He compares it to mining only one social media platform for trends, “like there’s something that’s going on TikTok and yet everyone’s been paying attention to Facebook.”

It’s reassuring that BA.2 doesn’t appear to be more severe, and that third doses still protect against severe disease, he said.

“But the fact that it is about 1.5 to two times more transmissible” than the original Omicron may mean it will find the unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated more easily, he added.

“Any anticipated rebound effect that might occur from reopening will be exacerbated by it, over time.”

One of the latest studies from where there are more cases of BA.2 is a pre-print, not yet peer-reviewed, from Denmark that looked at people within the households of positive cases, for both original Omicron and BA.2. It found a secondary attack rate of 29 per cent for original Omicron after one week, vs. 39 per cent for BA.2.

What the new subvariant could do in Ontario, said Evans, is slow the decline of cases.

“The curve dropping off is going to be shallower than we would have expected if it wasn’t there, that’s my best guess,” Evans said. But he added, there’s not the cause for alarm there was when Omicron first emerged late last fall. “Don’t lose sleep over this one,” he said.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 technical lead, told reporters at a media briefing, Tuesday that there’s not a lot of information about BA.2 yet, beyond increasing case counts in Denmark, as well as India, and initial data that shows a “slight increase” in the growth rate over original Omicron.

“There’s no indication that there’s a change in severity. Omicron, overall, we know is more transmissible, it has more growth advantage and it causes less severe disease compared to Delta, but it’s still a very dangerous virus,” she added, stressing the “tools available” to keep people safe, namely vaccines.

Her colleague Mike Ryan, ​​executive director of the WHO’s health emergencies program, added that the monitoring of BA.2 is part of a “new era” of global surveillance on variants, and the average person should be reassured it’s being tracked by leading experts.

Angela Rasmussen, a research scientist and adjunct professor at the University of Saskatchewan, said the fact BA.2 seems to be overtaking original Omicron in the U.K., Denmark and South Africa suggests it is more transmissible.

Try to avoid getting either version, she said, by doing the same things experts have been talking about for months: get a third dose, mask up and physically distance where possible.

It’s very hard to know what the implications are right now for Canada, Rasmussen said.

“I think the only thing we can safely say is that there is certainly BA.2 here,” she said.

“Probably the number of cases will grow, but will they grow enough to prolong the Omicron wave or surge? Will they have any difference or impact on hospitalizations, things like that? We don’t know any of that right now unfortunately,” she said.

May Warren is a Toronto-based breaking news reporter for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @maywarren11