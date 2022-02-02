Hundreds of TDSB staff seeking faith-based COVID vaccination exemptions are still in schools

The latest TDSB numbers show a further 73 staff are seeking medical exemptions, and to date the board has granted six. That means the rate at which the board is granting medical exemptions — out of a total of 41,894 employees — is almost three times higher than what Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, says is the legitimate rate of medical exemptions that should be granted based on the true incidence of adverse reactions: between one and five in 100,000, or 0.005 per cent at the most.

For Anna Dewar Gully, whose two girls are in Grade 1 and Grade 5 in the TDSB, allowing unvaccinated staff to continue working in schools is a “failure” to protect students.

“There’s no way for me to protect myself absent the knowledge of who is or who is not vaccinated, other than to just remove my children from school, which I would much prefer not to do,” she said.

Dewar Gully noted that vaccination is not actually mandatory for board staff if they can continue to work in schools while unvaccinated.

“Most parents in the city of Toronto are under the misconception that it is,” she said. “Actually, there are multiple outs in that policy/procedure.”

Only a few boards in the province, including the TDSB, have policies for employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Partially vaccinated staff were required to be fully vaccinated with two doses by Jan. 21. Executive superintendent Audley Salmon told the planning and priorities committee on Jan. 26 that about 29 staff were non-compliant with this procedure and were placed on a non-disciplinary leave of absence without pay.

To date, 90.5 per cent of all board staff are deemed to be in compliance with the procedure.

“I don’t think anyone unvaccinated should be in a school, period. But I also don’t believe that people should be fired for not being vaccinated. What you want to do is reassign,” said Colin Furness, an infection control epidemiologist at the University of Toronto, acknowledging that collective agreements may create limitations on where people could be reassigned to.

He added that there has been plenty of time to review staff creed-exemption requests and believes the board is “dragging its feet.”

“In principle, you want to say to people, you’re working with a vulnerable population. You know you are. You know there’s this vaccine. Connect the dots here. Get vaccinated or you’re not working with vulnerable people anymore. And here are your choices.”

Kenyon Wallace is a Toronto-based investigative reporter for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @KenyonWallace or reach him via email: kwallace@thestar.ca