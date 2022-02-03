'IMMEDIATELY STOP USING': Major recalls of menorahs sold by HomeSense, Winners and Marshalls, Canadian Tire hand sanitizers and Joe Boxer robes trigger multiple Health Canada warnings

"Stop using the identified product lots...," Health Canada said. "Consult your health care professional if you have used any of these products and have health concerns."

Certain lots of hand sanitizers do not meet Health Canada requirements, the department said. Issues include:

• containing (or possibly containing) ingredients that are not permitted by Health Canada;

• containing undeclared impurities at elevated levels;

• improper labelling;

• missing risk statements;

• being unauthorized for sale in Canada;

• being sold without proper product testing;being counterfeit; or having defective or faulty packaging.

Lastly, multiple Joe Boxer Children’s Fleece Robes are being recalled due to a flammability hazard, Health Canada said.

The recall involves Joe Boxer Children’s Fleece Robe made with 100% polyester fleece, available in 5 styles; Camo Robe, Lighting Robe, Girls Club Robe, Girls Love Robe, and Bad to the Bone Robe.

Health Canada’s sampling and evaluation program has determined that these products do not meet the flammability requirements for children’s sleepwear of the Children’s Sleepwear Regulations, the recall warning states.

"Loose-fitting children’s sleepwear can contact ignition sources such as stove elements, candles, and matches more readily than tight-fitting sleepwear, and once ignited will burn rapidly, potentially resulting in severe burns to large areas of the child’s body," Health Canada reveals.

As of Jan. 28, 2022, the company has not received reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the Children’s Fleece Robe and discard, or return to Joe Boxer for a full refund," according to the warning.

For more information, consumers can contact Joe Boxer by telephone at 1-800 268-7939 Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, or by email at recall@caulfeild.com.