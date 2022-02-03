Ontario to expand testing eligibility to members of health care workers' household

Ontario is expanding its eligibility for PCR testing to include the families of health-care workers.

“We are now expanding to now include household members of patient-facing health care workers in order to support timely identification of cases in health care workers and ongoing delivery of health-care services,” said Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health.

Dr. Moore said the indicators such as a decline in the positivity test rate, the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital, and less presence of the virus in waste water point toward an actual decline in COVID-19 cases. Outbreaks in long-term care homes are also declining.

Asked if the lack of testing was hampering the government from getting a clearer picture of the situation in the province, Dr. Moore said PCR tests are still a limited resource that need to prioritized for those with the highest risks of exposure or severe outcomes.

He also said the information being received from the hospitals has been helpful in the province’s goal to protect the health care system.

He added the distribution of rapid antigen tests throughout the education system has been helpful in monitoring schools. He said only seven of the province’s 4,844 have had to close, with most of those being due to staffing shortages.

Dr. Moore said the easing of public health measures “could lead to rough times in February,” he was still hopeful of reaching “a low endemic rate in April.”

In past weeks, Moore has talked about “learning to live with the virus.” Asked what that looked like, he said distancing and hand hygiene will remain important and that masking will likely be the last of the public health measures to go.

“To get back to a more normal lifestyle, we have to be very cautious,” he said. “We’re not out of the woods yet. We’ve learned significantly from the last two years. We still have to be very cautious, but we’re in a much better position to live with the virus.”

Dr. Moore also said the government may have to reassess the vaccine passport given that “the vaccine isn’t providing significant benefit at two doses against the risk of transmission.”