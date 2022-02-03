Ottawa hasn’t delivered millions of promised COVID-19 rapid tests, provinces say

The Quebec government reported receiving 24.2 million tests in January, and said 5.8 million promised tests have yet to be received. A spokesperson for Health Minister Christian Dubé said they were confident Ottawa would send the remainder, while noting that the provincial government has ordered 100 million tests on its own.

British Columbia’s Ministry of Health said almost 6.3 million rapid tests were delivered between Jan. 5 and 31, but did not specify how many had been promised by the federal government.

Smaller provinces appear to have fared better with their January deliveries.

Nova Scotia said it had so far received 3.1 million tests out of a promised 3.6 million, and was expecting the remainder to arrive over the next week. New Brunswick said it had so far received 2.88 million out of a promised 2.94 million for January.

The federal department of Public Services and Procurement is responsible for purchasing the tests, while the Public Health Agency of Canada distributes them to the provinces and territories. Neither department responded to the Star’s requests for comment.

The federal government announced on Jan. 5 that it would distribute 140 million rapid tests on a per-capita basis to the provinces and territories.

As the provinces are left to wonder what happened, the federal government tabled a bill Monday that would allow for Ottawa to spend $2.5 billion to purchase and distribute rapid tests.

The NDP supports the bill, said health critic Don Davies, but will likely propose amendments around accountability that could include regular reports to Parliament on how many tests are actually purchased and distributed.

This issue “underscores a dangerous lack of domestic capacity with respect to producing key medical equipment, devices, supplies and medicine,” Davies said.

“I think it would be wise policy for us to address that as a country, so that we have self-sufficiency in these very important health-care products.”

Jacques Gallant is a Toronto-based reporter covering politics for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @JacquesGallant