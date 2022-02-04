Does shifting COVID-19 strategy mean PCR tests have had their day?

Responding to a question on testing, a Health Ministry spokesperson said the province “will continue to monitor trends in testing and may look to expand PCR testing to additional groups when we have the capacity to do so.”

As Omicron continues to spread, monitoring hospitalizations and ICU admissions will provide adequate surveillance of community outbreaks, the spokesperson said.

Michelle Hoad, CEO of the Medical Laboratory Professionals’ Association of Ontario, says those who want to know the status of their health should be able to access tests but that the decrease in COVID testing has allowed understaffed laboratories to clear the backlog and focus on priority tests.

“The drop in testing has enabled the lab to catch up with other testing that needs to happen, but we have a large concern around burnout right now among lab professionals. The demand has been massive,” Hoad said.

“Assuming our labs are staffed properly, there is capacity to do anywhere from 80,000 to 100,000 PCR tests a day … A perfect world would be if you wanted a PCR test, you should be able to get a PCR test. But our health-care system is not structured that way.”

As testing priorities shift, there has been some confusion surrounding COVID policies, which still require individuals to present proof of a test. The struggle to access tests has sparked concern that essential workers would not be able to provide evidence to employers that they caught the virus, preventing them from benefiting from the province’s temporary paid sick-day program. Another hurdle is the issue of travel, which still requires passengers to present a negative PCR test.

While PCR tests can also be purchased at private clinics, costs are exorbitant with some charging $159 for same-day results or $350 in an hour.

Dr. Zain Chagla, an associate professor at McMaster University and an infectious diseases physician, said there is also a shift in people’s behaviour towards testing.

“Given how fast it’s spreading and how mild many people’s symptoms are, they may not come out to get testing, which makes it tough to build a surveillance system,” Chagla explained.

Chagla said as testing is being focused on high-risk individuals requiring treatment, there are other effective monitoring tools to measure the spread of COVID, including wastewater surveillance and ICU and hospital admission metrics. As of Thursday, Ontario reported 2,797 people in hospital with COVID, 541 in ICU and 74 deaths from the virus.

“As we’re moving into a therapeutic area where testing is a gateway to treatment, we do need to prioritize that and make sure people at higher risk of hospitalization have access to treatment,” Chagla said.

Following the approval of antiviral COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid, Health Canada authorized the drug for adults who are at high risk of serious illness from COVID with mild to moderate symptoms.

“The strategy of testing everyone repeatedly every time they develop symptoms is tricky with limited testing,” Chagla said. “The capacity and the cost of PCR have to be put on the table for the sake of how we can use testing appropriately.”

