Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,271.85, up 177.84 points.)

Denison Mines Corp. (TSX:DML). Materials. Up six cents, or 4.2 per cent, to $1.50 on 14.2 million shares.

Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Up two cents, or 1.4 per cent, to $1.46 on 12.8 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 46 cents, or 1.2 per cent, to $36.64 on 12.3 million shares.

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX:MGA). Energy. Unchanged at 30 cents on 11.3 million shares.

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSX:FCU). Energy. Up two cents, or 2.7 per cent, to 75 cents on 9.4 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 22 cents, or 4.4 per cent, to $5.22 on 9.1 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Up six cents, or 3.6 per cent to $1.71. Quebec is maintaining a 25 per cent stake in the old C Series commercial jet program and at least 2,500 full-time jobs in the province by investing US$300 million more in the Airbus A220 aircraft. By injecting more funds into the program, the government wants to avoid seeing its investment diluted by a next round of financing led by Airbus, which purchased the program from Bombardier Inc. in 2018. Quebec's minority stake stemmed from its initial US$1 billion investment in the program in 2016. As of March 31, 2021, Investissement Québec estimated the value of this investment to be nil. Airbus is investing an additional US$900 million to maintain its 75 per cent stake in the 110 to 130-seat plane assembled in Mirabel and Mobile, Ala. Bombardier sold its remaining investment in the old C Series program in 2020, about two years after it shed a controlling stake in the program for $1. The French company had until 2026 to buy the government shares but the investment postpones the buyout until 2030. Airbus does not expect the program to be profitable before 2025.