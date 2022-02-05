Ontario ticket claims Friday's Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — Friday's $30 million Lotto Max jackpot was won by a ticket holder somewhere in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next draw on Feb. 8 will be an estimated $10 million
By The Canadian Press
