Ontario ticket claims Friday's Lotto Max jackpot

News 04:21 AM The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Friday's $30 million Lotto Max jackpot was won by a ticket holder somewhere in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next draw on Feb. 8 will be an estimated $10 million

By The Canadian Press

Ontario ticket claims Friday's Lotto Max jackpot

News 04:21 AM The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Friday's $30 million Lotto Max jackpot was won by a ticket holder somewhere in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next draw on Feb. 8 will be an estimated $10 million

By The Canadian Press

Ontario ticket claims Friday's Lotto Max jackpot

News 04:21 AM The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Friday's $30 million Lotto Max jackpot was won by a ticket holder somewhere in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next draw on Feb. 8 will be an estimated $10 million

By The Canadian Press