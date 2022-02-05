With the Ontario government pondering the living of COVID-19 public health measures, more cases are popping up in some big-name grocery stores.
As Ontario’s chief medical officer says it’s time to “reassess” public health measures in the coming weeks, here are the latest COVID-19 cases in stores:
Sobeys
Jan. 31: New case at IGA at Highway 105 and Discovery Road, Red Lake, with last day worked being Jan. 25
Jan. 26: New case at Sobeys 1012 Broad St. E., Dunneville, with last day worked being Jan. 21
Jan. 26: New case at Sobeys at 44 Livingston Ave, Grimsby, with last day worked being Jan. 18
Longo's
Feb. 1: New case at Maple Leaf Square location with last day worked being Jan. 25
"Doing the right thing is part of the very fabric of our company. As a family-operated business, the wellbeing of our team members and our guests is our number one priority," Longo's president and CEO Anthony Longo said in an online statement.
Metro
Jan. 31: Three infections at Adonis at 1240 Eglinton Ave., Mississauga, with last day worked being Jan. 25, 24 and 20
Jan. 27: Two new infections at 1055 St. Laurent Blvd., Ottawa, with last days worked being Jan. 23 and 21.
"Out of an abundance of caution, each case that is reported is analyzed and the appropriate cleaning and disinfection measures are applied," Metro said in a statement.
