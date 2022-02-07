Staffing issues have existed throughout the pandemic, and before, but the highly transmissible Omicron variant — and the number of people ill or isolating — has exacerbated the situation, say educators.

“The challenges are really, really severe at this point,” said Patrick Daly, president of the Ontario Catholic School Trustees’ Association, which represents English Catholic boards in the province. “School boards and staff are doing everything they can to keep classes and schools open.”

Read more from the Star’s Isabel Teotonio and Kristin Rushowy.

5:30 a.m. As a registered psychologist who specializes in stress and anxiety, Dr. Melanie Badali says it's been difficult to watch some of her wait lists grow over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two years in, many are dealing with built-up anxiety and depression, and Badali said she wants to help.

"It feels horrible to have to wait-list people in need," she said, adding she does what she can to empower them with online tools and other available resources while they wait.

Read more from the Canadian Press.

5:15 a.m. Ontario long-term care residents can start taking social trips and see more caregivers as of today.

The loosened visitor restrictions come after more than a month of strict rules aimed at slowing the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Starting today, the number of designated caregivers per resident increases from two to four, though only two can visit at a time.

Read more from the Canadian Press.

5:07 a.m. China's capital city returned to work Monday after a weeklong Lunar New Year holiday that was muted by the pandemic — especially for the thousands of people inside the Winter Olympics bubble.

For volunteers and competitors at the Games, there’s no hong bao – red envelopes – with gifts of cash, no lucky tang yuan rice cakes with sesame filling, no dramatically-choreographed lion dance.

Across China, the pandemic has meant a subdued Lunar New Year for the third year in a row. The government discouraged residents of the capital from traveling home to visit family to limit the spread of the virus. Those who did needed two negative virus tests before heading back to Beijing and a third test within 72 hours of returning.

Read more from The Associated Press.

5 a.m. An Ontario court is scheduled to hear arguments in a proposed multi-million-dollar class-action lawsuit by Ottawa residents who want protesters encamped in their downtown to stop honking their horns.

Superior Court Justice Hugh McLean had set a 1 p.m. deadline to get all documents and cross-examinations done before he would rule on one part of the proposed class-action.

A group of downtown residents is asking for an injunction to prevent truckers parked on city streets from honking their horns repeatedly throughout the day.

4:45 a.m. Venues across Quebec's cultural sector are set to partially reopen today as the province eases health restrictions put in place to contain COVID-19.

Places of worship, entertainment and sports venues are allowed to reopen after being shut down since December, with capacity limits in place and proof of vaccination required for entry.

Cinemas, theatres, concert halls and sports venues such as the Bell Centre, home of the Montreal Canadiens, can reopen at 50 per cent capacity or a maximum of 500 people.

4:30 a.m. Many Asian countries are facing a spike in COVID-19 infections after the widely-celebrated Lunar New Year holidays, as health officials grapple with the highly-transmissible Omicron variant and expectations that numbers will continue to rise in coming weeks.

The Lunar New Year, which is China’s biggest holiday, was celebrated across Asia on Feb. 1 even as pandemic restrictions in many countries kept crowds and family outings to a minimum.

Hong Kong’s authorities are confronting record cases that are straining its so-called “zero-COVID” policy. The city has reported more than 300 local infections two days in a row, the highest since the pandemic began. Authorities require all cases to be hospitalized.

Read more from The Associated Press.

4 a.m. Ottawa mayor Jim Watson has declared a state of emergency in the city over ongoing trucker protests.

In a news release Sunday, the city said the decision, “reflects the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents posed by the ongoing demonstrations.”

It also “highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government,” and will give the city more flexibility to procure supplies, the release added.

Read more from the Star’s May Warren.