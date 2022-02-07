TORONTO — More than a half of Canadian businesses targeted by cybercriminals in 2021 paid the amount of money requested by their hackers, with thirty-three per cent of those organizations getting a negotiator involved.

Fifty-six per cent of companies surveyed by IT consulting firm Novipro, in collaboration with Leger, paid the full amount, the study found.

Canadian businesses have become increasingly susceptible to cyberattacks as many employees continue to work remotely.

The study found that nearly forty-three per cent of respondents are more worried about cyberattacks now compared with before working in a hybrid model.