Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,235.50, down 36.35 points.)

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 27 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $54.99 on 17.9 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 17 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $19.56 on 11.1 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up nine cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $36.73 on 10.5 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down 11 cents, or 2.1 per cent, to $5.11 on 6.8 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up 10 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $26.55 on 6.7 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Up 33 cents, or 1.3 per cent, to $24.79 on 6.7 million shares.

Companies in the news:

TFI International Inc. (TSX:TFII). Down $3.19 or 2.5 per cent to $122.30. TFI International Inc. says profit and revenue shot up in its latest quarter amid heightened demand for goods and materials during the COVID-19 pandemic. Canada's largest publicly traded trucking company is reporting that profits jumped by 67 per cent to US$144.1 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from US$86.3 million a year earlier. TFI, which reports in U.S. dollars, says revenue leapt 91 per cent to US$2.14 billion in the fourth quarter from US$1.12 billion during the same period in 2020. On an adjusted basis, the Montreal-based company says diluted earnings per share increased 60 per cent to $1.57 from 98 cents. The figure registered more than one-third above analyst expectations of $1.17 per share, according to financial data firm Refinitiv. While the trucking sector continues to face hurdles including a dire labour shortage, surging demand for consumer items, raw materials and manufacturing components has fuelled growth across the industry.