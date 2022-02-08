“I appeal to the public to join us in the fight against the virus,” Lam said at a news conference. “Please try to avoid going out as far as possible.”

5:58 a.m.: Hundreds of people protesting vaccine and mask mandates drove in convoy to New Zealand’s capital on Tuesday and converged outside Parliament as lawmakers reconvened after a summer break.

The mostly unmasked protesters had driven from around the country, and their vehicles clogged the central Wellington streets for hours as they got out to meet and speak on Parliament’s forecourt.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern elected not to meet with them as she delivered a speech to lawmakers outlining her priorities for the year.

Among the protesters’ grievances is the requirement in New Zealand that certain workers get vaccinated against the coronavirus, including teachers, doctors, nurses, police and military personnel.

5:58 a.m.: China has ordered inhabitants of the southern city of Baise to stay home and suspended transportation links amid a surge in COVID-19 cases at least partly linked to the omicron variant.

Classes have been suspended, non-essential businesses closed and mass testing of residents ordered. Restaurants are only permitted to serve take-out. Traffic lights have been switched to red only to remind drivers to stay home.

As of Tuesday, 135 cases had been reported in the city — at least two of them found to be omicron, health authorities said.

The city has become the latest to be placed under lockdown in keeping with China’s “zero-tolerance” approach to the pandemic. The policy requires strict measures be applied even when only a small number of cases have been found.

5:57 a.m.: Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and the province’s chief medical health officer are expected to provide an update on COVID-19.

Moe said on the John Gormley talk radio show Monday that he would likely announce a plan today about removing or reducing provincial public health orders.

For weeks, the premier has stated that it’s time to lift COVID-19 measures, but wouldn’t commit on a date as health officials continued to monitor COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Moe said with hospitalizations starting to drop significantly, the province is going to chart a course forward without public health orders.

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 measures include a mask mandate, a requirement to isolate if you test positive, and a proof of vaccination or negative test policy to enter most establishments.

On Monday, the city of Saskatoon agreed to remove its own vaccine policy for city facilities if the province rescinds its public health order.

5:56 a.m.: Almost two-thirds of Canadians oppose the Ottawa protest against COVID-19 measures, with more than four in 10 saying they strongly consider the demonstration a selfish display, a new poll suggests.

But almost 30 per cent of Canadians surveyed by Leger disagreed with that characterization of the demonstration against COVID-19 measures that has seen hundreds of large trucks create gridlock and incessant noise in the national capital.

In addition, 44 per cent of those polled said they sympathized with the frustrations being voiced by the protesters.

The survey highlights the extent of divisions within Canada, said Andrew Enns, executive vice-president of Leger, suggesting the protesters might have tapped into broader concerns than just the grievances of a small minority.

The Leger survey of 1,546 adults was carried out between Feb. 4 to 6. No margin of error can be assigned because web-based polls are not considered random samples.

5:55 a.m.: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the ongoing anti-vaccine mandate protest in Ottawa is “trying to blockade our economy, our democracy and our fellow citizens’ daily lives.”

He says, “It has to stop.”

Trudeau appeared in the House of Commons last evening to take part in an emergency debate on the protest in Ottawa, which is now in its second week.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said in the House the government had approved a request by the RCMP for additional resources to police the protests.

It’s estimated the demonstrations in the central core are costing the city $1.8 million to $2.2 million per day for police alone, and Watson said the city is keeping a tally of all extraordinary costs associated with the protest and will seek compensation from higher levels of government when the protest finally ends.

5:55 a.m.: Anti-vaccine mandate protesters are once again preventing traffic from passing through the Coutts border crossing in southern Alberta.

Alberta RCMP tweeted late Monday evening that both north and southbound lanes at the crossing on Highway 4 were blocked by the demonstration and asked motorists to avoid the area.

Trucks and other vehicles began parking on the highway near Coutts on Feb. 5 in solidarity with similar protests in Ottawa and across the country over COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers and broader public health measures.

One blockade became two when a second one appeared further up the highway.

The impasse stranded travellers and cross-border truckers for days, compromised millions of dollars in trade and impeded access to basic goods and medical services for area residents.

Last week, protesters agreed to open a single lane in each direction for traffic and so truckers could haul cargo across the border.