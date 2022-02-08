Thomson Reuters reports Q4 loss, raises dividend

TORONTO — Thomson Reuters Corp. raised its quarterly dividend as it reported a loss in its latest quarter due to a lower operating profit and a drop in value of the company's London Stock Exchange Group investment.

The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it lost US$175 million or 36 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a profit of US$562 million or $1.13 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled US$1.7 billion, up from US$1.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020.

On an adjusted basis, Thomson Reuters earned 43 cents per share compared with an adjusted profit of 54 cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier.