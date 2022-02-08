These nurses have tried to retire four times — but the ‘Two Janes’ are back again to help fight COVID

Cornelius, too, wants to travel, and to babysit for her niece and to renew her budding relationship with Home Depot and the gardening centre.

It’s just that every time they thought they were out, they kept getting pulled back in.

The Two Janes both graduated in 1980, Sanders from Ryerson, Cornelius from the University of Western Ontario.

Sanders’ path took her through oncology and HIV front-line work for 30 years before first calling it a career in 2010.

That lasted 18 months, until Humber River Hospital asked her to come in to manage its new oncology program. It sounded like an exciting prospect — a brand-new hospital, digital and modernized. She worked there until 2018, then once again called it quits.

“I thought that was my career-ender, as I call it,” she says.

She was wrong.

That was the end of November. In January of the new year, the hospital called again. Would she come back temporarily to fill a gap caused by a maternity leave?

Yes, she would. In March of 2019, she was back on the job — and before she could finish that maternity-leave fill-in, the pandemic began, and both she and Cornelius were tapped to help deal with the coming waves of COVID-19 patients.

Cornelius began her career in London, then did a stint in the U.S. before returning to Canada to take up a position at Humber River, where she became manager of the ICU.

Like Sanders, she retired in 2018, with the thought of travelling and winters without snow on her mind. Yet at the beginning of 2019, she found herself back at Humber River, helping with a cardiology program that didn’t have a manager. When they finally found one, she hung up her scrubs again in the fall of 2019.

You can guess what happened the following spring. With the pandemic in its early stages, she was called back again to help the hospital bolster its ICU for the coming waves of patients.

That took her to late 2020, when she retired again. Then, though, she made the mistake of dropping off a box of home-baked Christmas cookies at the hospital in December, just as vaccines were beginning to be rolled out.

Conversations happened. The hospital was going to open a vaccine clinic. Questions were asked.

“We both laughed. We thought, ‘For sure. If you need us, you know where to find us,’” says Cornelius.

Lo and behold, when the new year began, the Two Janes were running a vaccination clinic, which they did through the first big vaccine push until the end of May, whereupon they promptly retired again.

This one lasted a few more months, until the vaccine program expanded again — for booster shots and for children.

“It was going to be a long COVID winter,” says Sanders of her rationale at the time. “There’s not a lot to do. So how can you contribute?

“This is something I uniquely can do that a lot of other Canadians can’t do.”

Their arrival — their decision to once again postpone a well-earned retirement to help others — comes in stark counterpoint to this weekend’s influx of anti-vaccine-mandate protesters, which saw police and city residents clash with protesters and try to insulate hospitals and health-care workers from any harassment from demonstrators.

That’s disheartening for health-care workers who, like the Two Janes, have been making sacrifices for almost 24 months now.

“If you worked in health care, you’d really understand how stressed the system is and how stressed the people are,” says Cornelius.

“This is a little bit we can do to take stuff off their plate and basically make their life a little easier.”

She and Sanders have had brief breaks, so they’ve been recharged a little, says Cornelius, and they use some of that refreshed energy to ease burdens on worn-down staff who can’t see that the end of a long, long road is coming into view.

Sanders says they’re focused on the job at hand, on mentoring and teaching younger nurses and helping colleagues get across the finish line.

“Jane and I have been through a lot of change in health care, so we’ve developed a resilience and we can see the long game better than many people,” says Sanders.

“When you feel particularly despairing, this will come to an end. But what can you learn in this? What is the success we can count on today? Because every day does have success in it.”

For the Two Janes, ultimate success means another shot at retirement. It means the worst of the pandemic will have passed and they’ll turn the keys to the store over to the “young ’uns” as Sanders calls them.

It means time for some travel. Wine by the pool. Knitting. Mucking about in the garden.

Maybe this time, when that time comes, they’ll be able to make it stick.

Steve McKinley is a Halifax-based reporter for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @smckinley1