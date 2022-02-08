Several provinces are peeling back the vaccine mandates and health restrictions that are at the heart of a polarizing debate across this country over what it will mean to live with COVID-19.

Alberta, Saskatchewan and Quebec all unveiled plans Tuesday to curb the measures that have become the focal point of an exhausted public after nearly two years of the global health crisis.

In the West, governments are moving quickly. Alberta announced it would lift vaccine passport requirements by the end of Tuesday night, part of a multi-stage approach to eliminating the majority of restrictions in the province. The news came hours after the Saskatchewan government had said it would do away with its vaccine requirement on Feb. 14, with mask mandates to be scrapped two weeks later.

In Quebec, which has seen some of the country’s strictest public health measures, Premier François Legault detailed a plan that would see most restrictions lifted by March 14. Starting Saturday, there will no longer be any legal restrictions on private gatherings.

Some observers charge the accelerated approach in the West, in particular, is being driven by politics as premiers Jason Kenney in Alberta and Scott Moe in Saskatchewan look to placate bases of supporters who have been opposed to public health restrictions from the start and whose patience has worn thin.

The agitation and anger felt nationwide by people opposed to government restrictions have been on full display across the country for the past two weeks. The “Freedom Convoy” that began in British Columbia has now occupied the streets of downtown Ottawa for a week and a half, demanding a host of things, some fantastical, but mostly focused on calls that all COVID mandates and restrictions be dropped. The border crossing at Coutts, Alta., continues to face a trucker blockade cutting it off from Montana. And on Tuesday, protesters calling for an end to restrictions blocked a typically bustling border crossing between Windsor and Detroit to vehicles seeking to enter Canada — disrupting a $400-million lifeline for the North American economy.

Public support does not appear to be in the protesters’ favour. A survey released Tuesday indicated that almost two-thirds of Canadians oppose the Ottawa protest.

However, it is evident that calls for an end to restrictions have resonated. Of the 1,546 Canadians surveyed by Leger, 44 per cent said they sympathized with the frustrations being voiced by the protesters.

Some Conservative politicians have shown support to the demonstrators, including interim Conservative Party of Canada leader Candice Bergen. And, on Tuesday, Liberal MP Joël Lightbound broke ranks with his party, saying the federal government’s policies have caused too much division in the country.

That sentiment was echoed by premiers in the West.