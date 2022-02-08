Saskatchewan to become first province to drop proof-of-vaccination requirements

Saskatchewan has announced it will move to end proof-of-vaccination or negative-test requirements starting Feb. 14.

It’s the first province to announce the end of requirements of proof of vaccination to enter public venues such as restaurants and bars.

“Today, with Omicron, the benefits of the proof-of-vaccination policy no longer outweigh the costs. This policy most certainly has run its course. So it’s time for us to take a step back, living with COVID, and to make every effort to get our lives back to normal,” Premier Scott Moe said at a news conference Tuesday.

Moe said the proof-of-vaccination or negative-tests policy had created division in the province and “effectively created two classes of citizens.”

“It’s time for each of us as individuals now to make a conscious effort to treat everyone in our daily lives that we encounter equally,” Moe said.

The only remaining public health restriction in place in Saskatchewan would be a requirement to wear masks indoors. That would remain in effect until the end of February, Moe said, and the province is “not looking at renewing it.”

He added he believes other provinces will follow suit in the coming days and weeks.

“I think you will see other provinces providing their citizens with what their plan is, as we see cases decline in Saskatchewan and across Canada, as we see hospitalizations decline in Saskatchewan and across Canada,” Moe said.

“We’re confident as we move ahead with this phased approach that we are going to take these steps back to normal by reducing and eliminating the public health orders that are in place.”

eHealth Saskatchewan will continue to make proof-of-vaccination records and QR codes available for residents who need them for travel or to show proof in other jurisdictions.