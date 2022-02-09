No winning ticket for Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot

News 12:31 AM The Canadian Press

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $10 million jackpot in Tuesday's Lotto Max draw.

The jackpot for the next draw on Feb. 11 will be an estimated $15 million.

By The Canadian Press

