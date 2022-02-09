As March break looms, is it time to lift COVID-19 testing requirements to board a plane?

Currently, the federal government permits citizens to fly back to Canada without retesting only if they can provide proof they received a positive COVID test taken 11 to 180 days before returning — or if they produce a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before boarding an incoming flight.

But those who recovered from COVID and were unable to get a registered test run the risk of being stuck abroad if they wish to travel as tests may deliver positive results long after an individual is contagious. If a traveller tests positive abroad, they must wait at least 11 days before travelling to Canada.

When asked whether the government plans to review testing regulations for air travellers, the Public Health Agency of Canada said border testing remains “a critical part of Canada’s COVID-19 surveillance strategy.”

In an email, PHAC spokesperson Tammy Jarbeau said the government is working with provinces “to review next steps regarding testing” but did not specify when.

Meanwhile, the government said it “continues to recommend that people avoid all non-essential travel outside of Canada, regardless of vaccination status” — an advisory that was reinstated on Dec. 15.

Canada does not accept rapid antigen tests as pre-entry COVID tests. But Chagla argues if testing continues to be a requirement, a rapid test ought to be sufficient for travel.

The hyper-sensitive gold-standard PCR test looks for genetic pieces of the virus and can detect whether an individual has COVID with high certainty, but does not indicate whether the virus is no longer contagious, explained Chagla. On the other hand, rapid antigen tests look for proteins that make up part of the virus and are expressed in high quantities if the virus is actively replicating. For this reason, a rapid test may not detect the virus in an individual with a low viral load.

“It’s probably better to be using a rapid test at the airport if you’re screening for people who are actively infectious as compared to using PCR tests, which are costly, may not be available in certain places, need to be sent to labs and have validation issues,” Chagla said.

Based on government data detailing exposure history for nearly 2 million COVID cases, only 0.8 per cent involved people who travelled outside of Canada. More than 3 million COVID cases have been recorded in Canada since the beginning of the pandemic.

In January, Canada’s main airlines Air Canada and WestJet, along with Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, called on the government to drop mandatory testing at airports for vaccinated travellers and allocate scarce resources to communities most in need. WestJet on Monday repeated calls to end arrival testing.

PHAC said that as of Dec. 21, the government increased its capacity to test 26,000 travellers daily upon arrival.

The federal government says travellers arriving from countries other than the U.S. “will likely” be asked to complete an arrival test by a border officer and must quarantine while waiting for results. However, randomly tested travellers arriving from the U.S. can skip quarantine while awaiting results. PHAC did not provide an explanation for the differences, even though the U.S. reported the highest daily total of COVID infections for any country globally in January, recording 1.35 million cases in one day.

Chagla maintains that the risk of travelling across borders is evening out because of how widespread COVID and Omicron are both locally and globally.

“I would argue there are places in Ontario that are higher risk, going to a Raptors basketball game, going to a concert ... If we get to a place where these are opening I don’t understand why we would restrict travel,” Chagla said.

“The risk of infection is going to be there in our community. Omicron is here it’s not going to disappear.”

