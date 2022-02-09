Today’s coronavirus news: Ontario to roll out free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests at grocery stores; Canadians less trusting of politicians as pandemic drags on, poll finds

6:06 a.m.: Can you get long COVID after an infection with omicron?

It’s too early to know for sure, but many doctors believe it’s possible to have long-term effects from the omicron variant of the virus.

Long COVID is usually diagnosed many weeks after a bout with COVID-19. Any long-lasting effects typically appear about 90 days after symptoms of the initial infection go away, Maria Van Kerkhove of the World Health Organization said this week.

Overall, some estimates suggest more than a third of COVID-19 survivors will develop some symptoms of long COVID. Symptoms include fatigue, brain fog, shortness of breath, anxiety and other problems. The lingering illness is more likely if you’ve been hospitalized with COVID-19, but research shows it can happen even after a mild infection.

Omicron began its race around the world late last year. The variant generally causes milder illness than the delta version of the coronavirus, but has still overwhelmed hospitals.

6:06 a.m.: Only five hospitals in Afghanistan still offer COVID-19 treatment, with 33 others having been forced to close in recent months for lack of doctors, medicines and even heat. This comes as the economically devastated nation is hit by a steep rise in the number of reported coronavirus cases.

At Kabul’s only COVID-19 treatment hospital, staff can only heat the building at night because of lack of fuel, even as winter temperatures drop below freezing during the day. Patients are bundled under heavy blankets. Its director, Dr. Mohammed Gul Liwal, said they need everything from oxygen to medicine supplies.

The facility, called the Afghan Japan Communicable Disease Hospital, has 100 beds. The COVID-19 ward is almost always full as the virus rages. Before late January, the hospital was getting one or two new coronavirus patients a day. In the past two weeks, 10 to 12 new patients have been admitted daily, Liwal said.

“The situation is worsening day by day,” said Liwal, speaking inside a chilly conference room. Since the Taliban takeover almost six months ago, hospital employees have received only one month’s salary, in December.

6:05 a.m.: Alberta’s vaccine passport is gone but protesters are promising to hunker down for the long term on the highway leading to the province’s main U.S. border crossing.

Any thought that the announcement Tuesday by Premier Jason Kenney to scrap the public health measure at midnight and to remove most other rules in Alberta by March 1 would end the protest near Coutts, Alta., was quickly put to bed.

“We’re here for the big picture. It started with the border thing, it started with Trudeau and until Trudeau moves, we don’t move,” said John Vanreeuwyk, a feedlot operator from Coaldale, Alta.

Vanreeuwyk said he’s grateful for the steps that Kenney has taken but is angry that people still have to wear a mask.

“Overall it’s disappointing. Yeah, there was some good that come out of it but not even a 10 per cent.”

The protesters have closed and opened the lanes of Highway 4 on and off. RCMP said late Tuesday night the lanes were again closed due to the protest.

6:05 a.m.: There is a noticeable decline in how trusting Canadians are of their leaders and institutions as the pandemic drags on, and it’s particularly striking among those who remain anxious or stressed about COVID-19, a new survey suggests.

“When we have 46 per cent of Canadians saying they still feel anxiety and stress, it’s taking a toll on trust in Canada,” said Bruce MacLellan, CEO of Proof Strategies.

The data is part of the 2022 edition of Proof’s trust index, a survey Proof normally does annually but has been conducting more than once a year since the pandemic began.

This version is based on an online poll completed by 1,536 people, Jan. 4-14, but cannot be given a margin of error because internet polls are not considered random samples.

The trust index suggests general trust in governments, business, media and advocacy groups was already falling before the pandemic. The 2018 poll said 45 per cent trust those groups to be competent and effective. By 2020, that had fallen to 38 per cent, and this year it has fallen to 34 per cent.

That is driven largely by cratering trust in governments, with only 22 per cent saying they trust governments or politicians, compared with 40 per cent in the early days of the pandemic in May 2020.

“It’s been a huge issue to manage and politicians have made decisions that are sometimes contradictory. They sometimes had to reverse course and it’s shaken confidence and trust,” MacLellan said.

Nationally, one in three people surveyed said they trust the prime minister and almost that many said they trusted their provincial premier. In the early part of the pandemic, 43 per cent trusted the prime minister and 44 per cent said they trusted their premier.

6:05 a.m.: Ottawa police say 23 people have been arrested in the ongoing anti-vaccine mandate protest in the city’s downtown, and there are 85 ongoing criminal investigations related to the nearly two-week-long demonstration.

More than 1,300 tickets have been issued to protesters.

Deputy Chief Steve Bell says officers are focused on hardening the perimeter around downtown and preventing fuel from getting to the trucks parked there, saying the 1,800 additional officers Ottawa has requested would help that effort.

He says police are greatly concerned that almost 25 per cent of the 418 large vehicles still blockading Ottawa’s streets are occupied by families with children.

Bell says the Children’s Aid Society of Ottawa has been called in to assess the situation, pointing out the frigid temperatures, access to sanitation, and risk to the children’s safety should there be a police operation in the area.

Police are not looking to remove the children, but rather want advice from the society about whether further steps are necessary.

The demonstration has seen the downtown capital shut down, with businesses closing out of safety concerns and residents complaining of harassment by protesters.

Federal officials have been talking with City of Ottawa and provincial representatives to find solutions to end the protest that has sparked solidarity rallies across the country, some of which have blocked traffic at border crossings in Coutts, Alta., and Windsor, Ont.

6 a.m.: Statistics Canada is scheduled this morning to release the first set of findings from last year’s census taken against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today’s release will detail the population count on census day last year, outlining how quickly the population grew over the preceding five years and where that growth took place.

There will also be details on the population of the country’s downtown cores and rural regions, as well as dwelling counts.

The census provides the most detailed portrait of the Canadian population that is used by governments to plan for new schools, roads and hospitals, and also for calculating federal transfers to provinces to cover health-care costs.

Statistics Canada plans to add more flourishes to the paint-by-numbers exercise as the year rolls on to reveal more information about how the country has aged, changes among Indigenous populations, and working during the pandemic.

The pandemic is expected to have an effect on census results, although experts suggest the country may have to wait a few years to learn whether COVID-19 caused a permanent or temporary shift in the portrait of the population.

6 a.m.: The Ontario government will distribute free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests at grocery stores, pharmacies and other settings.

A government source with knowledge of the plan told The Canadian Press that Health Minister Christine Elliott will announce more details on Wednesday.

The source said there will be a limit of one box of five tests per household per visit.

Ontario provided free rapid antigen test kits at malls and liquor stores in December ahead of the holidays.

The source said Ontario has directly procured more rapid tests and will distribute up to 5.5 million per week.

The news comes weeks after the province restricted access to gold-standard PCR tests as the Omicron variant overwhelmed capacity.