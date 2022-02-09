The pandemic's effects were even more noticeable in Montreal and Vancouver.

Slowly but surely, people have since returned to downtowns. Even so, retail and restaurant sales, foot traffic and the general atmosphere still remain a shell of what they once were.

That means predicting what the downtowns of the future will look like is more tricky.

"Where are all these people coming from and where are they going?" said Garner. "It's a big challenge."

Despite the pandemic, Environics Analytics chief demographer Doug Norris believes most downtowns are on the path to keep booming.

Downtown Vancouver's growth will be a bit less pronounced because it's already built up, but he expects "hefty growth" in Toronto and Calgary and a sizable amount in "second-tier" downtowns Ottawa and Winnipeg.

The census showed the population of Vancouver's downtown totalled about 122,000, Montreal's was roughly 109,000 and Ottawa reported 67,000.

"In the big cities like Montreal and Vancouver, even if there is some shift in working, it is going to be very vibrant," Norris said.

"There are all kinds of reasons to go downtown."

But Garner has doubts that downtowns can handle more growth with their current levels of infrastructure.

Before the pandemic, he said, 42 million people walked on the BIA's stretch of Yonge Street every year and 55 million visited the Eaton Centre mall.

About 175,000 Torontonians live within a 10-minute walk of Yonge-Dundas Square and between shoppers, workers, students and theatregoers, the neighbourhood's daytime population would swell to well over 600,000.

The strains were showing as condo after condo cropped up.

"You're building towers where there's currently no parking," he said, citing a project under construction at Yonge and Gerrard Streets.

"You've got a condo, which now has to have delivery trucks, cars, so all of a sudden you put 350 parking spaces and cars in an area that were never there."

Real estate broker Tirajeh Mazaheri has seen Vancouver's downtown strained because of space.

"There's very limited land and it's not like the suburbs, where there's infinite amounts of land to be able to develop on," she said.

"If you want to be within downtown, you have no choice but to choose one of the downtown condo options that you have."

While Mazaheri noticed people fled Vancouver's downtown for larger properties during the pandemic, the allure of the area hasn't dissipated and she predicts it will see a resurgence as workers return to offices.

But the properties up for grabs will come with a steep cost and lots of competition that's already materialized.

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver reported the benchmark price for homes sold in Metro Vancouver last year was more than $1.2 million, up 17.3 per cent from December 2020.

"I have certainly noticed as of January of this year, more activity was in downtown," Mazaheri said.

"Yesterday, I just sold a condo that was around the $750,000 price range with multiple offers and it sold in five days ... so we will definitely be seeing a huge shift in demand for properties in downtown Vancouver. It's only a matter of time."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2022.

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press