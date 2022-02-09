NewsAlert: Teen sentenced to 3 yrs in terror case

TORONTO — A Kingston, Ont., teen who pleaded guilty to terrorism-related charges has been sentenced to three years, with two years in custody and one in the community under supervision.

Justice Elaine Deluzio says that's in addition to the two years the teen has already spent in custody.

With the decision, Deluzio accepts a joint submission by the Crown and defence requesting the maximum youth sentence.

Last year, prosecutors asked the court to sentence the teen as an adult, but they changed their position after reviewing evidence presented during the sentencing hearing, including reports suggesting the youth has made "significant rehabilitative efforts."