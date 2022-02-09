Ontario plans to resume non-emergency surgeries and procedures within days

Just what the doctor ordered.

As the Omicron wave of COVID-19 subsides, non-emergency surgeries, including cancer and heart procedures, are resuming, says Health Minister Christine Elliott.

“We are currently tracking towards the best-case projections thanks to the sacrifices of Ontarians and unwavering efforts of our health-care workers,” Elliott said at a Kitchener Walmart store.

Mindful that thousands of procedures were halted by government directive early last month in order to free up hospital beds for COVID patients, many of whom are unvaccinated, the minister said the prognosis is good.

“We intend to lift directive two in the coming days and begin a gradual and cautious resumption of surgeries and procedures,” she said Wednesday.

“The Ministry of Health and Ontario Health are finalizing the details on a phased approach to resuming this care for patients across the province.”

The move came as Ontario announced COVID-19 rapid antigen tests would be available as of Wednesday at more than 2,300 supermarkets, pharmacies, and other retailers.

Some 44 million free tests will be distributed over the next two months.

Elliott emphasized there are no plans to expedite Ontario’s reopening noting additional restrictions will be lifted on Feb. 21 to allow full indoor capacity for restaurants and bars which are currently limited to 50 per cent.

“As we continue to carefully ease public health measures, rapid tests are providing another layer of protection and offer the public an additional tool to confidently do the things they love, like visiting family or dining at their favourite local restaurant,” she said.