CIBC loses appeal on overtime class action

TORONTO — The Ontario Court of Appeal has dismissed efforts by the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to overturn a ruling in an overtime class-action lawsuit filed more than a decade ago.

The court affirmed a 2020 lower court ruling that the bank's overtime policies contravened the Canada Labour Code and other aspects of the bank's overtime practices.

Dara Fresco, a former CIBC teller and class counsel, brought this case in 2007.

The bank vigorously opposed the claims, first by arguing that the case should not proceed as a class action and then by arguing that the case should be dismissed on its merits.