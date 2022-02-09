Sun Life caps strong 2021 with soaring Q4 profits

TORONTO — Sun Life Financial Inc. capped off a strong year with net income soaring 45 per cent to $1.08 billion in the fourth quarter, largely driven by the IPO of its India asset management joint venture.

The Toronto-based insurer says its fourth-quarter profit equalled $1.83 per diluted share, up from $1.27 per share a year earlier.

The increase included a $297 million gain on the public offering and increased value of its real estate investments, partially offset by a $153-million increase in acquisition-related liabilities.

Underlying income was $898 million or $1.53 per share, compared with $862 million or $1.47 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020.