Manulife earned record $7.1 billion in 2021

TORONTO — Manulife Financial Corp. says it earned record profits last year as fourth-quarter net income increased 17 per cent to $2.08 billion.

The Toronto-based insurer and financial services company says its earnings attributable to shareholders reached $7.1 billion in 2021, up 21 per cent from $5.87 billion in 2020, driven by its insurance business.

For the three months ended Dec. 31, Manulife earned $1.03 per diluted share, up from 89 cents per share or $1.78 billion a year earlier.

Core earnings were $1.71 billion or 84 cents per share, two cents higher than forecast by analysts, according to financial data firm Refinitiv. They compared with $1.47 billion or 74 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2020.