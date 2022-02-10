This is despite Ontario’s COVID situation looking bright, according to Dr. Peter Jüni, scientific director of Ontario’s COVID-19 science table. Though it’s hard to gauge the true presence of COVID in the province, as the speed with which Omicron spread became too much for our testing infrastructure, techniques like wastewater surveillance seem to show Ontario is on the other side of Omicron’s peak.

5:27 a.m. A teachers' strike has paralyzed learning at many Zimbabwean schools, which opened this week after a prolonged closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Harare, some schools managed to open Thursday while at others a few teachers reported for work but did not teach, according to unions. The government denounced the strike as “unwarranted conduct” that is depriving children of their right to education.

Many teachers decided to stay at home to protest salaries of about $100 a month. They are demanding that their pay be increased to about $500 per month.

In 2018, teachers earned the equivalent of about $540 a month but that amount has been eroded by years of inflation, currently estimated at 60%, and the devaluation of Zimbabwe's currency.

4 a.m. Dr. Kieran Moore's weekly COVID-19 news conference comes a day after the province's health minister said Ontario will keep its mask mandate and vaccine certificate system in place.

Christine Elliott said Ontario won't follow the lead of other provinces that have already begun lifting proof-of-vaccination rules and intend to end masking rules soon. She didn't say when those policies would end, but said the province expects mask rules will remain in place for "some time."

Moore's news conference also comes after the province began making rapid test kits available for free at grocery stores, pharmacies and other sites. Elliott said expanding access to the tests is part of Ontario's plan to roll back COVID-19 restrictions in stages.

Thursday 4 a.m. The NDP is calling on the U.S. ambassador to testify before the House of Commons foreign affairs committee, saying American funding of the nearly two-week-long anti-vaccine mandate protest in Ottawa is an attack on Canada's democracy.

A significant amount of the more than $10 million in donations to the demonstration came from U.S. donors.

The Commons committee meets today and would need unanimous consent of all parties to issue an invitation to Ambassador David Cohen.

Protesters have been warned by police that if they continue blocking streets they could be charged with mischief to property, have their vehicles and other property seized and possibly forfeited, and that charges or convictions may lead to them being barred from travelling to the United States.

The declaration from police comes after municipal officials in Ottawa spoke with the federal government to find solutions to end the protest that has sparked solidarity rallies, some of which have blocked traffic at border crossings in Coutts, Alta., and the busy Windsor-Detroit Ambassador Bridge crossing.

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair says Ottawa residents have been subjected to "acts of thuggery and disrespect" by demonstrators, and the government is working to ensure Ottawa police have the "resources that they need to enforce the law to restore public order and to bring this unlawful protest to an end.''