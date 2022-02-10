Brookfield raises dividend, Q4 profit up

TORONTO — Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its dividend as it reported its fourth-quarter profit rose compared with a year earlier.

The alternative asset manager, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 14 cents per share, up a penny from 13 cents.

The increased payment to shareholders came as Brookfield says its net income attributable to common shareholders rose to US$1.12 billion or 66 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from US$643 million or 40 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled US$21.79 billion, up from US$17.09 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020.