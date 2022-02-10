Michigan governor calls for end to border protest

Michigan's governor is calling on Canada to stop a border protest snarling one of the country's busiest trade routes.

Flag-waving protesters opposed to COVID-19 measures are blocking Canada-bound traffic from crossing the Ambassador Bridge.

The protest on the Canadian side of the bridge that links Windsor, Ont., and Detroit began on Monday.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the protest is hurting "Michigan's working families who are just trying to do their jobs," noting the Ambassador Bridge is the busiest land border crossing in North America.