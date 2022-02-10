Brick-and-mortar retail still strong: RioCan REIT

TORONTO — The chief executive of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust says the COVID-19 pandemic has created a volatile business environment, but he still sees strength in brick-and-mortar retail.

Jonathan Gitlin says the last two years have been filled with challenges for the trust's tenants, but he's noticing shoppers flock to stores because in-person retail gives them more control over their shopping experience.

While e-commerce has proven popular during the health crisis, he expects it to operate in tandem with brick-and-mortar retail.

Gitlin's observations were made after the company said Wednesday that its rent collection rate reached 98.6 per cent in its most recent quarter, a slight climb from 96.2 per cent at the same time last year.