Automakers scaling back production amid blockades

WINDSOR, Ont. — Automakers in Canada are cutting some production lines and bracing for continued disruptions as trucker blockades at U.S. border crossings worsen an industry-wide parts shortage.

Shipping delays are rippling through the economy amid ongoing protests against COVID-19 measures that have idled Canada-bound traffic on the Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit and Windsor, Ont.

Ford Canada is running its plants in Oakville, Ont., and Windsor at reduced capacity, while Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada says all three of its line have been impacted.

Stellantis, maker of Chrysler and Dodge vehicles, and Honda Canada are up and running after curbing manufacturing capacity Wednesday due to border delays.