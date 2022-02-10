Canadian insurers push further into Asian markets

TORONTO — Canadian insurers Manulife Financial Corp. and Sun Life Financial Inc. say they see significant potential for Asian markets as the region's middle class continues to grow.

While results were mixed among countries, both insurers reported their Asian divisions helped prop up fourth-quarter results as they invest further in the area.

Manulife, which is active in 13 markets in the region, saw core earnings for its Asia division up 2.6 per cent from the third quarter, though down from the quarter a year earlier, while its U.S. and Canadian divisions saw declines compared with both the third quarter and a year earlier.

In December, the insurer launched a 16-year partnership with VietinBank, one of the largest banks in Vietnam to further expand in the country.